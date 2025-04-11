Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

We've been waiting all week for Friday night and it's finally here!

Today marks the long-awaited return of Funko Friday! Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko.

Come join us at the ballpark for the first Funko Friday of the year featuring a grey AquaSox t-shirt for the first 2,500 fans to pack the park!

Make sure to arrive early as sizes are limited! We will be distributing vouchers by size while supplies last.

This AquaSox t-shirt is only available through the Funko Friday giveaway.

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Ryan Hawks (1-0)

MILITARY PRIDE TICKETS: Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00 All Gates

Save time and grab your tickets online NOW to lock in your seats for the games you don't want to miss!

Saturday, April 12 - 7:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP/LHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (0-0)

BECU Family Night: Come out and enjoy $8.00 Field Reserved tickets. Limit 8 tickets per person. While supplies last.

FIREWORKS: After the game, watch us light up the Everett skyline with an amazing fireworks extravaganza set to music presented by Pepsi!

GATES: 5:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 6:00. Main Gates

Sunday, April 13 - 4:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Evan Truitt (0-1)

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day! Activities include pregame player autographs on the concourse and Kids Run the Bases post-game presented by Port of Subs.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

GATES: 2:30 Season Ticket Holder Gates. 3:00 Main Gates

