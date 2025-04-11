Cleveland, Beilenson And Sosa Excel In 8-4 Sox Loss

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: Despite an early 2-0 lead, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops, 8-4, for Everett's third consecutive loss at Funko Field.

Everett struck first during the bottom of the second inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Carson Jones hit a two-run single to left field. The inning's scoring concluded there, though, as Hops right fielder Angel Ortiz made a strong throw from right field to beat a runner advancing to third base for the final out.

Ortiz would continue his damage during the top of the third inning, blasting a grand slam over the left field wall. His swing ignited a scoring burst that would conclude with an 8-2 Hops lead following a bases-clearing double hit by Cristofer Torin.

The AquaSox went down scoreless for the next five innings before a passed ball and wild pitch brought home a pair of runners in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Hops' lead to four. The night's scoring for both sides would conclude at that point with Hillsboro finishing an 8-4 win.

Pitching from the bullpen, right-hander Tyler Cleveland was nearly spotless, throwing 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing no hits. He tallied five strikeouts, four swinging and one looking, and walked only one. Right-handed pitcher Charlie Beilenson also starred, tossing three shutout innings highlighted by six strikeouts and a behind-the-back grab on a bouncing hit back to the mound.

Concluding the night of pitching for the AquaSox was right-handed pitcher Gabriel Sosa, who threw an immaculate top of the ninth inning while striking out the side on nine pitches.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Hillsboro Hops 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 9 1

Everett AquaSox 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 4 6 0

WIN - Eli Saul (1-0) LOSS - William Fleming (0-1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Fleming (2.0), Hernandez (0.2), Cleveland (2.1), Beilenson (3.0), Sosa (1.0)

HILLSBORO PITCHING: Eagen (4.1), Saul (2.0), Rey (1.2), Craig (1.0)

HOME RUNS: Ortiz - HIL (1)

ATTENDANCE - 632 TIME - 2:45

