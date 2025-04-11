Emeralds Drop Game 2 in Extra Innings

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Eugene, OR - The Emeralds lost game 2 against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 7-6. The series is now tied up at 1 game apiece.

The Ems got the scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Jack Payton ripped an RBI-Double into the gap to bring home Scott Bandura and Thomas Gavello followed it up with a double of his own to bring Payton on the play.

The Dust Devils answered back with a big top of the 4th inning however. They scored 4 runs to take the 4-2 lead. They continued to add onto their lead as Ryan Nicholoson singled out to center field that score Rio Foster.

The Ems didn't go quietly into the night as a wild pitch scored Scott Bandura and James Tibbs III drew a bases loaded payoff pitch walk to bring the score to within just 1 run after 6 innings. In the bottom of the 7th the Emeralds were able to claim their first lead since the sixth inning. They once again got the bases loaded and Luke Shliger got hit by a pitch to tie the game and Jack Payton delivered for the 2nd time of the game with a sac-fly RBI to give the Ems a 6-5 lead.

Unfortunately the Dust Devils tied up the game in the top of the 8th inning. Both teams were scoreless in the 9th and we went to extras for the 2nd straight home game. Anthony Scull singled to give the Dust Devils the 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th.

The Emeralds were looking for the 2nd straight walk off but fell just short. After a quick couple of outs Tibbs III drew a walk to put the game-tying run on base but they weren't able to cash home the runs.

The series is now tied up at 1-1 through the first 2 games. First pitch tomorrow is set for 6:35 PM. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 70th anniversary hat giveaway presented by Even Hotel.

