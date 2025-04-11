Missed Chances Land C's on Wrong Side of Walk-Off

SPOKANE, WA - Nine runners left on base and an 0-for-10 mark with runners in scoring position cost the Canadians in a 1-0 walk-off loss to the Spokane Indians Thursday night at Avista Stadium.

The C's had a chance to break the deadlock in each of the last two innings. A one-out double from Arjun Nimmala - his second and team-best eighth hit of the year - was all the offence mustered in the eighth. In the ninth, Brennan Orf singled and Jay Harry walked to put two on with no outs; Orf managed to get to third but again the bats were unable to cash in.

Spokane would use a lead-off double, a ground out and a base hit in the home half of the ninth to hand the Canadians their first shutout loss of the season and first by way of walk-off.

Starter Grant Rogers continued his strong opening act for 2025. He kept his ERA at zero with six scoreless innings - the first quality start from a C's pitcher this year - in which he scattered seven hits, a walk and five strikeouts. Of his 70 pitches, 50 were strikes. Chay Yeager posted two scoreless frames of relief and punched out three.

The C's return to action Friday night at 6:35 pm. Jackson Wentworth looks to build off his excellent pro debut last Saturday in Pasco when he squares off against Jordy Vargas.

