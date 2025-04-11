Emerson Hits Safely Twice, Drives In Two During AquaSox Loss

April 11, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Four of the Seattle Mariners' Top-30 ranked prospects collected a base hit Friday night at Funko Field as the Everett AquaSox fell to the Hillsboro Hops 11-4.

Everett scored the first run of the game in the first inning as Colt Emerson doubled Michael Arroyo in to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.

Hillsboro claimed the lead in the top of the second inning, scoring four runs. The Hops added another run in the top of the fourth to jump ahead 5-1 until the AquaSox found a spark in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Brandon Eike crushed a two-run double off of the center field wall, cutting Hillsboro's lead in half. Following two more walks, Everett loaded the bases, but the scoring threat ended due to a groundout.

The Hops put the game out of reach in the top of the eighth inning, building a comfortable 11-3 lead following a six-run outburst. Everett's only reply in the final two innings was an RBI single from Emerson in the bottom of the eighth, shaving the deficit to seven runs. Emerson's pair of hits raised his batting average to .318 on the season.

From the pitcher's mound, Jose Zerpa excelled in his second AquaSox appearance. The 20-year-old right-hander out of San Felipe, Venezuela, threw three perfect innings, allowing no hits or runs while walking zero. Stefan Raeth, a University of Washington alumni, threw 1.1 scoreless innings and tallied a pair of strikeouts while walking one.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E Hillsboro Hops 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 6 0

11 14 0 Everett AquaSox 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0

4 6 3 WIN - Alexis Liebano (1-0) LOSS - Ryan Hawks (1-1)

EVERETT PITCHING: Hawks (4.0), Zerpa (3.0), Wainscott (0.2), Raeth (1.1) HILLSBORO PITCHING: West (4.0), Liebano (1.0), Norris (0.2), Durke (1.1), Knowlton (1.0), Isea (1.0)

HOME RUNS: McLaughlin - HIL (1)

ATTENDANCE - 1683 TIME - 3:04

LOOKING AHEAD: Join us for a slammin' Saturday filled with baseball and blast-offs as we host our first Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza of the season! Stick around and marvel with joy as we light up the Everett skyline with a pyrotechnic production set to music presented by Pepsi. It is also BECU Family Night! Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person while supplies last.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.