The Iowa Wild turn to the ice rink at Wells Fargo Arena to find warmth this week as blizzard conditions approach Des Moines. The Wild host the Manitoba Moose for a pair of games ahead of the holiday break. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

* Points: Sammy Walker (22, 11g-11a)

* Goals: Sammy Walker (11)

* Assists: Joe Hicketts (14)

* PIM: Brandon Baddock (80)

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

* Winning Wednesday presented by Totally Rolled Ice Cream

* Free ice cream voucher giveaway (first 1,500)

* If the Iowa Wild win, all fans in attendance will win a free ticket to a future game

Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Manitoba Moose

* Star Wars Night

* $2 Beer Night presented by 100.3 The Bus (through the end of the 1st period)

* $3 off Fireball Mixed Drink

NOTABLE STORYLINES

* Iowa Wild assistant coach Nate DiCasmirro will serve as an assistant coach for Team Austria at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships

* Sammy Walker, the AHL's leading rookie point scorer, returns to Iowa's lineup following his first NHL recall and four games with the Minnesota Wild

IN THE COMMUNITY

* The Iowa Wild collected 2,494 stuffed animals to distribute to local children on Teddy Bear Toss Night

* Mike O'Leary and Ty Ronning visited MercyOne on Monday to donate bears to pediatric patients

THEY SAID IT!

"We have to be better at managing the big moments of the game at home. We've been getting better at it on the road, getting the next goal at big times. It's time we start that at home" - Iowa Wild head coach Tim Army.

