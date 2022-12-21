The Bridgeport Report: Week 10

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Six different skaters found the back of the net over the last three games, but the Bridgeport Islanders (14-8-5-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, were outscored 11-5 and earned one point in those contests last week (0-2-1-0).

The Islanders are third in the Atlantic Division standings with 33 points in 27 games, five points behind the second-place Providence Bruins.

Bridgeport got a point in its second overtime loss of the season to Springfield in a 2-1 defeat at home last Wednesday, with the lone goal coming from Vincent Sevigny at the 8:02 mark of the third period. Cory Schneider (10-3-2) made 32 saves in the Islanders' fourth consecutive home loss (0-3-1-0).

Head Coach Brent Thompson's youngest son, Tyce, and the Utica Comets handed the Islanders a 5-2 loss on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Ruslan Iskhakov and Jeff Kubiak had the goals for Bridgeport before the New Jersey Devils' affiliate tucked the game away with four scores in the third period. Schneider made 23 saves in his third straight start.

A three-goal second period was not enough for the Islanders on Saturday, falling 4-3 to the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena. Andy Andreoff, Kyle MacLean, and Will Dufour had Bridgeport's goals. The Tampa Bay Lightning affiliate scored once in the first and matched Bridgeport's second-period total with three goals to close it out. Jakub Skarek (4-5-3) made 27 saves.

The Islanders face the Hartford Wolf Pack (9-11-1-4) in their final game before a brief holiday break, visiting the XL Center this Friday at 5 p.m. Fans can watch the live action via AHLTV or listen through the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 4:45 p.m.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Dec. 23 at Hartford Wolf Pack (5 p.m.): Bridgeport hits the road for its only game of the week on Friday against the New York Rankers' affiliate, Hartford Wolf Pack (9-11-1-4). It will be the Islanders' first trip to the XL Center after hosting Hartford three times already this season, winning all three. Bridgeport has scored 16 goals against the Wolf Pack in those matchups. Arnaud Durandeau leads the team with six points (two goals, four assists) in the series.

Ice Chips

Du-Score: William Dufour has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last four games including two multi-point performances. He scored his 10th goal of the season on Saturday in Syracuse, which is tied for third among all AHL rookies and ranks second on the Islanders behind Andy Andreoff (14). Dufour also ranks second on the team in power-play goals (5) and is tied for second among AHL rookies in that category. Last season, Dufour scored a career-high 56 goals in 66 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs, which led the entire QMJHL.

Ruslan's Racking Up Points: Ruslan Iskhakov scored his eighth goal of the season last Friday with a sequence of flashy moves in transition that got him behind Utica's defense and in on Mackenzie Blackwood. Iskhakov has points in six of his last eight games and shares third among all AHL rookies in scoring with 20 points.

Helgeson Hits 600: Seth Helgeson played his 600th professional game on Saturday. The third-year captain and veteran defenseman played his 550th AHL game (Bridgeport, Albany) in addition to 50 NHL contests with the New Jersey Devils. Helgeson is second on Bridgeport's all-time games played list (312), trailing only Mark Wotton (368). He has 87 points and 798 penalty minutes in 550 AHL games, and now leads the Isles with 42 penalty minutes this season.

Quick Hits: Cory Schneider is one of only six goalies in the AHL with 10 or more wins... Bridgeport is third in the Eastern Conference in both power-play percentage (26.1%) and penalty kill success (82.4%)... Vincent Sevigny is sixth among rookie defensemen in scoring (12 points)... Schneider was recalled by the New York Islanders on Sunday, while goaltender Ken Appleby and forward Blade Jenkins were reassigned to Bridgeport from the Worcester Railers (ECHL).

Team Leaders

Goals: Andy Andreoff (14)

Assists: Chris Terry (18)

Points: Chris Terry (24)

Plus/Minus: Parker Wotherspoon (+12)

Penalty Minutes: Seth Helgeson (42)

Power-Play Goals: Andy Andreoff (8)

Shots: Andy Andreoff (76)

Wins: Cory Schneider (10)

Across the Sound

The New York Islanders (18-13-2) are fifth in the Metropolitan Division after going 1-1-2 during their season-long, five-game road trip so far. The Islanders fell to Arizona, 5-4, defeated Vegas, 5-2, and lost in a shootout to Colorado, 1-0, this past week. Former Bridgeport forwards Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom each netted a goal on Saturday against the Golden Knights, with Holmstrom's being the first of his NHL career.

