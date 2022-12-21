Series Preview vs. Coachella Valley: December 22 & 23

December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for a home-and-home series on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

NOTES

Henderson stands eighth in the Pacific Division. Through their first 28 games of the season, the Silver Knights are 11-16-0-1.

Sheldon Rempal (7G, 14A) leads the team in scoring with 21 points. Gage Quinney (9G, 9A) leads the team in goals. Byron Froese (6G, 14A) and Quinney have each tallied six points in the team's last five games. Froese notched a goal and an assist against the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Quinney collected two assists against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit has played in 12 games. He holds a GAA of 2.40 and a save percentage of 0.919. In his two most recent starts, he stopped 31 of 31 shots against the San Jose Barracuda and 33 of 33 shots against the Abbotsford Canucks for two shutouts. This earned him the AHL Player of the Week award, as well as first star in both games.

Goaltender Jiri Patera has played in 12 games. He holds a GAA of 2.93 and a save percentage of 0.906. In his most recent start on Dec. 9, against the Colorado Eagles, he allowed two goals against, stopping 33 shots.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Coachella Valley Firebirds sit third in the Pacific Division with 24 games played. Through those 24 games, they are 15-6-3-0.

Andrew Poturalski leads the scoring for Coachella with 29 points (7G, 22A) this season. Jesper Froden (13G, 13A), leads the Firebirds in goals and is second overall in points.

Joey Daccord has played 14 games for Coachella. He holds a GAA of 2.86 and a save percentage of 0.898.

LAST TIME AROUND

Henderson last faced the Firebirds on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 at home. They dropped the first contest, 1-0.

The Silver Knights fell in the shootout, 3-2, for the second game of the series. This was the team's Lucky Launch Theme Knight, an annual take on the teddy bear toss. Jonas Rondbjerg, currently called up to the Golden Knights, scored the titular Lucky Launch goal. He was assisted by Byron Froese and Layton Ahac. Pavel Dorofeyev,assisted by Froese and Daniil Chayka, tied the game to send it to overtime and eventually the shootout.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 3-0, at home. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit recorded both his and the team's second shutout of the season. Byron Froese (1G, 1A), Sheldon Rempal (1G, 1A), and Lukas Cormier (1G, 1A) tallied two points each. Captain Brayden Pachal, Jermaine Loewen, and Jake Bischoff all appeared on the scoresheet for a decisive home victory.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Sheldon Rempal: 21 (7G, 14A)

Byron Froese: 20 (6G, 14A)

Gage Quinney: 18 (9G, 9A)

Lukas Cormier: 14 (4G, 10A)

Sakari Manninen: 12 (2G, 10A)

VIEWING INFORMATION

Watch on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.