Panthers Return Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte

December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers' forward group got a big piece back Wednesday, as the Panthers assigned Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte.

Heponiemi notched one assist in three games during his most recent stint with Florida, bringing his season total to three points (1g, 2a) in 10 games.

One of Charlotte's alternate captains, Heponiemi has posted eight points (5g, 3a) in 18 games this season for the Checkers.

The Checkers have two more games on the docket before the holiday break - a two-game set against the Providence Bruins starting on Thursday.

