Hogs Stun Stars in 3-2 Overtime Win

December 21, 2022







Cedar Park, Texas - The Rockford IceHogs split the two-game series with the Texas Stars after a 3-2 comeback overtime win at the H-E-B Center. The Hogs snapped the Stars' eight-game win streak at the hands of a game-tying tally from forward Lukas Reichel late in the third period and an overtime stunner from forward David Gust on Wednesday night.

On the back of a huge save from IceHogs goaltender Dylan Wells to deny the Stars' overtime victory, Rockford forward Brett Seney set up a centering pass from the right circle for Gust to fire a wrister from the slot past Texas netminder Anton Khudobin at :56 seconds in the extra stanza and bag the IceHogs 3-2 win.

Trailing 2-1 for nearly the entire final frame, the IceHogs needed a little comeback magic to catch the Stars. Rockford defenseman Adam Clendening shuttled a cross ice pass to D.J. Busdeker who sent a centering pass to Reichel just behind the left corner of Texas' net, and Reichel tapped in the back door shot at 17:22 to even the score 2-2 and sent the contest to overtime.

Both teams scored their first goals of the night on the advantage in the first period. Forward Alec Regula struck first for the IceHogs after catching a cross ice pass from Buddy Robinson in the right circle and knocking it past Khudobin at 2:20 to take a 1-0 lead. However, Curtis McKenzie evened the score 1-1 for the Stars after punching a rebounded loose puck over the shoulder of Wells at 7:40.

After Texas' five goal second period on Tuesday night, Rockford's defense stifled the Stars to only one tally in the sandwich period on Wednesday. Texas forward Marian Studenic blasted a slap shot past Wells from the left circle at 2:56 to take a 2-1 lead on the Stars' second power play opportunity.

Both goalies were challenged on Wednesday night with an offensive assault as Rockford outshot Texas 30-29. Both Wells and Khudobin totaled 27 saves, and Wells earned the win while Khudobin marked the loss.

