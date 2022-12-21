Brett Sutter Plays 1,000th Regular-Season AHL Game

December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... Calgary Wranglers forward Brett Sutteris skating in his 1,000th regular-season American Hockey League game tonight as the Wranglers host the Ontario Reign at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alta.

Sutter is the eighth player in the league's 87-year history to reach that milestone, joining Willie Marshall(1,205 career games), Fred Glover(1,201), Bryan Helmer(1,117), Harry Pidhirny(1,071), Mike Nykoluk(1,069), Jody Gage(1,038) and Rob Murray(1,018). The other seven players are all members of the AHL Hall of Fame.

A 35-year-old native of Viking, Alta., Sutter returned to Calgary this season, rejoining the organization that selected him in the 2005 NHL Draft. After four major junior seasons in the Western Hockey League, Sutter made his professional debut with the AHL's Quad City Flames on Oct. 6, 2007. He has gone on to skate for Quad City (2007-09), the Abbotsford Heat (2009-10), the Charlotte Checkers (2010-14), the Iowa Wild (2014-16), the Ontario Reign (2016-22) and the Wranglers (2022- ), collecting 181 goals and 259 assists for 440 points entering tonight.

Sutter was the recipient of the AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award in 2018-19 as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey. He is a nine-time team captain in the AHL (including this season in Calgary), and was selected to captain the Western Conference team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

In addition to his AHL career, Sutter has played 60 games in the National Hockey League with Calgary, Carolina and Minnesota. He is one of three members of the Sutter family to play at least 1,000 professional games, joining his uncles Brent and Ron.

1,000th AHL Game Played

Feb. 2, 1965 - Harry Pidhirny, Baltimore Clippers

Feb. 3, 1965 - Fred Glover, Cleveland Barons

Mar. 2, 1968 - Willie Marshall, Baltimore Clippers

Mar. 20, 1971 - Mike Nykoluk, Hershey Bears

Nov. 25, 1994 - Jody Gage, Rochester Americans

Feb. 28, 2003 - Rob Murray, Springfield Falcons

Feb. 18, 2011 - Bryan Helmer, Oklahoma City Barons

Dec. 21, 2022 - Brett Sutter, Calgary Wranglers

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.