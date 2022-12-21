Barracuda Fall to Canucks, 6-2

December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The San Jose Barracuda (13-14-0-1) fell behind in the first period 2-0 and could never rebound, falling, 6-2, to the Abbotsford Canucks (15-9-1-1) on Tuesday night at the Abbotsford Centre. The defeat was the Barracuda's fourth in a row.

In the first, at 3:58, Kyle Rau (6) banked an end-wall carom off the skate of Aaron Dell and in to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. Then at 11:07, John Stevens (6) would swipe in a shot from between the circles as Phil Di Giuseppe forced a turnover in the Barracuda's end.

In the second, the Barracuda finally began to find its game as Andrew Agozzino (9) scored off a near identical play as Rau's goal to make it 2-1. But the Barracuda would take consecutive penalties that would lead to Canucks' goals. First, Justin Dowling (5) swung a pass from the right corner that ricocheted off Patrick Sieloff and in. And then, Will Lockwood (11) snapped a one-timer past Aaron Dell at 14:44.

In the third, Di Giuseppe (4) made it 5-1 with a backhand-to-forehand move on a breakaway at 3:32, and Rau (7) would punch in his second of the game at 8:51. Thomas Bordeleau (13) would score with less a minute to go on the power play, but it was too little, too late.

Arturs Silovs (10-5-2) picked up the win by making 22 saves on 24 shots while Dell (4-6-0) took the loss, allowing six goals on 24 shots.

The Barracuda concludes its five-game road trip on Wednesday at the Abbotsford Centre (7 p.m.). against the Canucks. Listen live at 6:30 p.m. at SJBarracuda.com/listen, the Sharks+SAP Center App, and watch on AHLTV.com.

