Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they head into the holiday break with a clash against their I-78 rivals, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Hershey has won the first four meetings of the 14-game total regular season series.

Hershey Bears (19-6-2-1) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (12-10-2-1)

December 21, 2022 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 29 | PPL Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Laura White (5)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM,SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Phantoms met last Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Aaron Ness opened the scoring for Hershey 7:22 into the first period, but Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal 1:50 into the second frame to draw the Phantoms level. Lehigh Valley then took a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal from Jordy Bellerive at 10:01, before Hendrix Lapierre scored on the same power play sequence at 10:34 to tie the game at 2-2. In the third, the Phantoms once again took a lead when Bellerive netted his second of the evening on a wrap-around shot that caromed off the skate of a Hershey defender and past Clay Stevenson at 9:28. Mike Sgarbossa then ignited a furious comeback for the Bears when he rushed up the right wing and snapped a shot that beat Samuel Ersson low to the blocker side at 13:59. Connor McMichael tallied the eventual game-winner at 14:29, and Mike Vecchione scored at 15:49 for a much-needed insurance goal, as Stevenson finished with 25 saves for his third victory of the season.

BEARS VS. PHANTOMS HEAD-TO-HEAD:

The Bears are 4-0-0-0 against Lehigh Valley this season. Hershey is paced by Mike Sgarbossa, who has recorded seven points (4g, 3a) against Lehigh Valley. The Phantoms are led by Jordy Bellerive's three points (2g, 1a) in four games. The Bears' goaltending duties have been split by Zach Fucale (3-0-0) and Clay Stevenson (1-0-0) against the Phantoms, while Samuel Ersson has started all four games for the Phantoms against the Bears. Hershey's power play has converted on 5-of-18 (27.8%) chances against Lehigh Valley this season. Sunday's 5-3 win against the Phantoms marked two notable season-highs for Hershey: the Bears' three goals in the third period represented the most goals scored in the final frame this season, and Hershey's 16 shots also established a new season-high for the third period.

MIKE & MIKE:

Entering the week, the Bears have been anchored in the month of December by a pair of Mikes - Sgarbossa and Vecchione. The duo were reunited together on a line in late November, and have provided a formidable one-two punch for the Bears. Sgarbossa and Vecchione are tied for the team scoring lead in December with 11 points apiece through eight games, and are also tied for the team lead in plus-minus for the month at +11. Their combined 11 goals account for over 40 percent of Hershey's 27 goals scored in December. When Vecchione scores a goal, the Bears are 9-0-0-1; when Sgarbossa has had a multi-point game, Hershey has posted a 6-0-0-0 record.

RACE TO 20 WINS:

With a 19-6-2-1 record through their first 28 games entering the week, the Bears are on the precipice of making some small history. A victory at Lehigh Valley tonight could give the Bears their 20th win in 29 games, besting the full-season mark of 20 wins in 30 games achieved by the 2009-10, 2008-09, 1996-97, 1946-47, and 1941-42 Hershey Bears teams. While the 2020-21 Bears reached the 20-win plateau in their first 28 games with a record of 20-6-2-0 (a franchise best), it was achieved during an abbreviated season in which a Calder Cup was not ultimately awarded.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Sam Anas is four assists and one point away from his 200th career helper and 300th career point, respectively... Forward Shane Gersich is one point away from his 100th pro point, and two points away from reaching his 100th with the Bears...Dylan McIlrath's next game will be his 100th with the Bears...Hershey is 2-0-0-0 this season in Wednesday games...The Bears lead the AHL in wins when outshooting an opponent with 13...Hershey is 13-2-1-0 when Hendrix Lapierre gets on the scoresheet with at least a point...

