Senators' Jarid Lukosevicius Suspended for Two Games

December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Jarid Lukoseviciushas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game at Manitoba on Dec. 18.

Lukosevicius will miss Belleville's games tonight (Dec. 21) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Monday (Dec. 26) at Toronto.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.