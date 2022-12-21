Senators' Jarid Lukosevicius Suspended for Two Games
December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Jarid Lukoseviciushas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a head-butting incident in a game at Manitoba on Dec. 18.
Lukosevicius will miss Belleville's games tonight (Dec. 21) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Monday (Dec. 26) at Toronto.
