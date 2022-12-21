Manitoba Takes 5-3 Win Over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Manitoba Moose rode a three-goal third period to victory Wednesday night, taking a 5-3 win over the Iowa Wild. Cole Maier tallied two goals and an assist for the Moose, while Adam Beckman had a goal and an assist for the Wild.

After a scoreless opening frame in which Iowa outshot Manitoba 9-8, Maier broke the deadlock at 4:05 of the second period. Maier scored from long range when he whipped a shot from the right point under Zane McIntyre (25 saves) and gave the Moose a 1-0 lead.

Manitoba added another goal at 11:02 of the second when a bouncing puck kicked out from behind the net and onto the stick of Maier, who put it past McIntyre for his second goal of the game.

Beckman pulled Iowa back within a goal at 15:49 of the second period while on the power play. Joe Hicketts found Marco Rossi in the left circle, who fed the puck to Beckman in the slot for a one-timer over Oskari Salminen (27 saves).

After two periods of play, Manitoba led 2-1 and held a 19-17 shot advantage over the Wild.

The Moose extended their lead to 4-1 with back-to-back goals in the first half of the third period. Evan Polei poked a puck through the legs of McIntyre following a net front scramble at 0:58. Dominic Toninato added another at 6:10 on the power play.

Iowa responded at 8:44 of the third when Ryan O'Rourke found Beckman streaking into the zone. While on a two-on-one, Beckman fed Mike O'Leary for a tap-in finish past Salminen to make the score 4-2.

Jeff Malott made the score 5-2 for Manitoba at 12:26 of the third period when he tipped an Alex Limoges shot past McIntyre.

The Wild capped the scoring at 17:05 in the third. Daemon Hunt fed Hicketts at the right point, who blasted a one-timer towards the net. The shot missed the frame, hit the end wall, and rebounded to Sammy Walker, who batted it into the cage for his 12th goal of the season.

Iowa went 1-for-3 on the power play while Manitoba was 2-for-3 with the man advantage. The Wild and the Moose each finished with 30 shots.

Iowa and Manitoba meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

