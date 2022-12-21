IceHogs Look for Series Split with Stars

December 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Cedar Park, Texas - Facing off in back-to-back contests, the Rockford IceHogs look to split the two-game series with the Texas Stars tonight at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas tonight at 7 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 14-9-1-2, 31 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 17-7-2-2, 38 points (1st, Central Division)

Players To Watch

Forward Buddy Robinson (6G, 5A) scored the lone IceHogs goal against the Stars on Tuesday night. Defenseman Filip Roos notched an assist and marked his third point in four games in a Rockford sweater.

Texas forward Riley Barber (16G, 12A) marked a two-point night against the IceHogs and leads the Stars in goals and points. Forward Riley Damiani (5G, 10A) scored the game-winning goal on the Stars' power play on Tuesday night.

Last Game Highlights

Allowing five goals in the second period, the IceHogs dropped a 6-1 contest to the Texas Stars on Tuesday night. Forward Buddy Robinson tallied Rockford's only goal in the third period. In his first game back in the IceHogs' net since Oct. 16, Arvid Soderblom faced 12 shots and totaled seven saves, getting tagged with the loss. Stepping in the net in the second period, Jaxson Stauber turned away eight of nine Texas shots.

Robinson On The Road

Tallying his sixth goal, forward Buddy Robinson scored the lone IceHogs goal on Tuesday night in Texas. Robinson has scored half of his lamp lighters on the road this season and has totaled 6G, 5A on the campaign.

Scary Second

Rockford and Texas entered play Tuesday as the two highest scoring teams in the second period this season, with the IceHogs scoring 38 second period goals and the Stars 36. Texas scored a single period season high five markers to propel them to the win last night, and they now have scored more second period goals (41) than any team in any period this season.

Turning The Tables

In their last meeting before last night, the IceHogs handed the Stars their worst loss of the season when they knocked them off 7-2 at the BMO Center on Nov. 23. Last night, Texas returned the favor, toppling Rockford 6-1 for the IceHogs worst loss of the 2022-23 campaign.

Back-To-Back Splits

So far in the 2022-23 season, the IceHogs have played opposing teams back-to-back five times. Splitting four of the five back-to-back contests, the Hogs look to even the score with the Stars tonight to close the road trip to Texas before the holidays. There will be 11 more back-to-back games against conference rivals this season.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats. The first 1,500 fans in the door will also receive the Hammy Alpine Hat Giveaway presented by Pepsi. Get tickets now!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m. 2-3 Loss, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5 p.m. 5-4 Win, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m. 7-2 Win, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 7 p.m. 1-6 Loss, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 21 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

34-23-4-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.