Ersson Recalled to Flyers, Maier Rejoins Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Sam Ersson

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled goaltender Sam Ersson from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In a separate move, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Nolan Maier from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Ersson, 23, has played in 18 games with the Phantoms this season going 9-8-1, 2.72, .910. The Flyers' fifth-round selection in 2018 from Falun, Sweden played in only five games last year during his injury-hampered North American rookie campaign.

Since November 5, Ersson has gone 9-4-0, 2.52, .915. He picked up his first career pro win in North America on November 5 at Laval which began a win streak through November 19 through which Ersson went 5-0-0, 1.76, .940.

Maier, 21, is 1-0-1, 1.49, .912 in two games with the Phantoms this season. He won in his AHL debut on November 26 with 14 saves in a 5-1 victory against Rochester and, more recently, took a 2-1 overtime loss against Providence on Saturday. With the Reading Royals this season, Maier has gone 6-2-1, 2.28, .910. The 6'0â³ tall native of Yorkton, SK set an all-time WHL record with 122 career wins with the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL.

The Phantoms return to action tonight against the Hershey Bears at PPL Center.

