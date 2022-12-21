Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose

Iowa Wild (11-11-2-2; 26 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (14-7-2-1; 31 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the first of two matchups ahead of the holiday break. The Wild and Moose split a back-to-back series in Manitoba in October.

RECORD CHECK

Iowa has historically enjoyed success against Manitoba, holding a 29-11-2-2 all-time record versus the Moose entering Wednesday's game. The Wild went 4-3-1-0 in 2021-22 against the Moose and split the first two games of the 2022-23 season series in Manitoba. Iowa is 13-6-0-1 all-time at Wells Fargo Arena versus Manitoba. Goaltender Zane McIntyre is 2-2-0-0 in a Wild sweater against Manitoba, while Jesper Wallstedt has never played the Moose.

DO YOU RECALL

- Sammy Walker returns to the Iowa lineup following his first NHL recall to Minnesota

- Walker leads all AHL rookies in scoring (11-11=22)

- Seven different Iowa players have been recalled to Minnesota this season

- 14 players who have suited up for Minnesota this year previously played in Iowa

BY THE NUMBERS

- Manitoba has won four out of its last five games and is 6-3-0-1 in its last 10

- Goaltender Arvid Holm has won three straight games

- Holm has allowed three goals or fewer in each of his last five starts

- Jeff Mallott has recorded points in four straight games (5-1=6)

