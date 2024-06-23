They're in: Erie Clinches Playoff Berth with Doubleheader Sweep

Erie clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with a pair of wins in the doubleheader over Somerset.

Erie won the first game 10-7. Jesus Rodriguez homered against Trevin Michael in the first inning. The game was suspended after the first inning due to rain and resumed on Saturday.

Somerset tallied a run in the second inning against Carlos Peña after the resumption on Alexander Vargas' RBI single.

Erie got on the board with an RBI single by Jake Holton in the third. Erie then rallied for six runs in the fourth frame. Stephen Scott tied the game on a home run. Trei Cruz blasted a go-ahead three-run blast against Trystan Vrieling, making it 5-2. Gage Workman and Chris Meyers also added RBIs to make it 7-2.

Trei Cruz had a four-hit game in the opener. Six different SeaWolves had multi-hit games.

Peña (2-3) earned the win with 4.2 innings of one-run pitching. Vrieling (7-5) took the loss.

In the second game, Erie beat Somerset 11-5. The SeaWolves scored a first-inning run when Chris Meyers hit a run-scoring groundout against right-hander Josh Grosz, who made his Double-A debut.

Erie fell behind 4-1 in the third inning when Elijah Dunham blasted a go-ahead three-run homer against Erie's opener Michael Bienlien. The SeaWolves then had consecutive five-run innings in the fourth and fifth take the lead.

In the fourth, Gage Workman gave Erie a 6-4 lead on a three-run homer. Workman added a two-run single in Erie's fifth inning, making it a 10-4 game at that point.

RJ Petit (3-5) was the winner in game two. Grosz (0-1) took the loss.

With the wins and Harrisburg's loss, the SeaWolves clinched the Southwest division's first half title. Playoff ticket information will be available soon at SeaWolves.com.

The SeaWolves open a series with the Harrisburg Senators at UPMC Park to begin the second half at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

