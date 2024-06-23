Chen Deals Five Strong in Fifth Straight Win for Curve

BOWIE, Md. - Altoona finished off one of their best weeks of the season with a 7-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium. With the win, Altoona has won 13 of their final 16 games of the first half and earned their fifth straight victory over Bowie.

Altoona built an early 3-0 lead in support of starter Po-Yu Chen who tossed five innings of one-run ball in the victory. Chen earned his second win of the season and struck out four batters.

Jase Bowen was one of three Curve hitters to record a multi-hit game with a double and a pair of singles in the win. Jackson Glenn drove in a pair and recorded his first multi-hit since May 4 at Harrisburg with a pair of singles. Carter Bins went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run in the win. Kervin Pichardo picked up a single as well, extending his season-long hitting streak to ten straight games.

Charles McAdoo smacked his second home run in as many games with the Curve with a massive shot to right-center in the seventh inning.

On the mound, Grant Ford fired two scoreless innings and Emmanuel Chapman added a scoreless ninth inning to pace the Curve.

The Curve head home to begin a six-game series with the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send RHP Drake Fellows to the mound in the series opener.

