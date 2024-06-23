Agonizing Losses Continue for Senators

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Hartford scored all the runs they needed with three runs in the 1st inning. The Senators scored single runs in the 5th and 7th innings to make it a one-run game, but fell short. The Senators finished the first half of the season in second place in the Southwest.

THE BIG PLAY

With the bases loaded in the 1st inning, Zach Kokoska hit a bases-clearing double to give Hartford the early 3-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Cody Wilson went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored... Andrew Pinckney went 3-for-5... Six Senators relievers combined to throw 7.2 shutout innings and struck out nine... The Senators went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at UPMC Park in Erie. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:50 p.m.

