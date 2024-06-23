Squirrels Cap 12-Game Road Trip with 2-1 Win

PORTLAND, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels closed an 8-4 road trip with a 2-1 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (34-35) finished the Eastern League's first half with their second straight series win, taking four-of-six from the Sea Dogs (36-33) this week.

Nick Sinacola (Win, 2-1) worked another solid start in his return home to New England. He pitched a Double-A-high six innings on Sunday and allowed one run with six strikeouts. In his three starts in Manchester and Portland on the road trip, the Massachusetts native and University of Maine product went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA (2 ER/16.0 IP).

Richmond took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning with an RBI single by Ismael Munguia.

Carter Howell led off the top of the fourth with a triple against Sea Dogs starter Hunter Dobbins (Loss, 4-2) and later scored on a wild pitch to open a 2-0 Flying Squirrels lead.

Portland scored its only run of the game in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single by Tyler McDonough.

Nick Swiney took over on the mound in the seventh inning and stranded a runner at second base for a scoreless frame. José Cruz struck out the side in order in the eighth. Tyler Myrick (Save, 6) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth against the top of the Portland order to end the game.

Munguia finished the game 2-for-4 with an RBI.

With the win, the Flying Squirrels improved to 14-7 this season against teams from the Northeast Division and how now won four-of-their-last-six series.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to open the Eastern League's second half against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Right-hander Wil Jensen (3-2, 3.96) is scheduled to start for Richmond opposed by Somerset lefty Brock Selvidge (6-5). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday is The Fan and Museum District Community Night at The Diamond. The ballpark gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

