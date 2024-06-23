Fightins Close First Half with Third Straight Win

June 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Manchester, NH) - The Fightin Phils (31-37) closed out the first half with their third straight victory in the series finale over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-38) on Sunday. This was Reading's first series win on the road this season.

Reading took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Robert Moore began the game with a lead-off walk and moved to second base on a balk by Fisher Cats starter, Michael Dominguez. Carson Taylor gave the Fightins a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. The R-Phils tacked on to their lead in the third, scoring two runs in the inning. With runners on second and third, Taylor hit his second RBI single of the game, and Moore crossed the plate. Former Fisher Cat, Trevor Schwecke followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Otto Kemp. The Fightins increased their lead, 3-0.

New Hampshire took advantage of a sloppy Reading defense in the bottom of the third. The inning began with back-to-back doubles from Miguel Hiraldo and Zach Britton. Britton earned an RBI, as Hiraldo came home to score. With runners on the corners, Josh Kasevich reached on a fielder's choice, and Britton crossed the plate on a throwing error by pitcher, Noah Skirrow. The Fisher Cats tied the game, 3-3 as Alex De Jesus reached on another haphazard error from Skirrow, which allowed Ryan McCarty to score.

Carlos De La Cruz hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the fifth to give the Fightins a 4-3 edge. Reading has now hit home runs in nine consecutive games, which is a season-high. Trevor Schwecke knocked in his second run of the game with an RBI double, to score Taylor.

Reading's bullpen held the Fisher Cats' offense, as they pitched a scoreless 6.2 innings with six punch outs. The Fisher Cats began a rally in the ninth, but Tommy McCollum shut them down and earned his eighth save.

After an off day Monday, the Fightin Phils return home Tuesday against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Tuesday features a Phillie Phanatic Appearance, presented by Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Association. Wednesday is Fightin Cancer Night and an appearance Phillies Legend Charlie Manuel with a free photo session, thanks to Penn State Children's Hospital. Thursday and Friday feature postgame fireworks. Thursday's show is presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Biological Specialty Company and The American Diner. Friday's show is sponsored by Love It Here, Go Local: Unchained and Independent in Berks County PA. Saturday is a Tribute to Taylor Swift and postgame Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Reading Truck. The series finishes Sunday with an R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster for the first 2,000 kids, presented by Diversity Night.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

