Yard Goats Win Another One-Run Game

June 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg, PA - Zach Kokoska smashed a three-run double in the first inning, and got a solid start by Jarrod Cande and five relievers in a 3-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Nine of Hartford's last 12 games have been decided by one run. The Yard Goats won four of the six games to take their second straight series, and spoil the Senators chance to win the first half title in the Southwest Division. The Yard Goats clinched their first ever Northeast Division Championship with a victory on Saturday, and will return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday evening to host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the first inning off Senators starter Chase Solesky. Hartford loaded the bases on two singles and a hit batsman, and Zach Kokoska cracked a line drive over center fielder Cody Wilson's head, scoring Bladimir Restituyo, Sterlin Thompson and Braxton Fulford, giving Hartford a 3-0 lead. Solesky was chased from the game in the second inning. However, six relievers combined to pitch eight scoreless innings the rest of the way.

Hartford starter Jarrod Cande worked around traffic over the first four innings, and got out of a bases loaded situation on a terrific fielding play by second baseman Braiden Ward on a hard grounder in the fifth. The Senators scored a run off Cande on a wild pitch and it was a 3-1 game after five innings.

Harrisburg made a run at reliever Evan Shawver in the seventh inning. Cody Wilson led off with a double and later scored on an infield grounder by Brady House to make it a 3-2 game. The Hartford bullpen of Bryce McGowan, Evan Shawver, Angel Chivilli, Alec Barger and Juan Mejia allowed just one run in the final four innings and had five strikeouts. Yard Goats relievers have surrendered just three runs over the past 11 games in a span of 40 innings.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park and open up a six-game homestand on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). LHP Carson Palmquist will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

Final: Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

WP: Jarrod Cande (4-5)

LP: Chase Solesky (0-1)

Time: Juan Mejia (4)

