Ponies Fall to Akron in Rain-Shortened Series Finale

June 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (35-32) fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 1-0, in the series finale on Sunday at Canal Park. The game finished in five innings and was shortened due to inclement weather. The Rumble Ponies won the series, 4-2.

Akron (37-32) scored in the fourth inning on back-to-back hits. Dayan Frías hit a two-out single and Gabriel Rodriguez followed with an RBI double to put Akron up 1-0 against Tyler Stuart (2-6).

Stuart allowed one run over four innings with four strikeouts in his second start of the week.

Parker Messick (1-0) made his Double-A debut for Akron and earned the victory with five scoreless innings. He struck out four batters and allowed four hits and a walk.

The game entered a delay in the middle of the fifth that lasted 30 minutes before it was ruled final.

The Rumble Ponies will begin the second half of the season with a nine-game homestand, starting with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Alex Ramírez singled and recorded his Eastern League-leading 25th stolen base of the season... Ramírez has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games...Jeremiah Jackson doubled in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games...Ryan Clifford went 0-for-2 and his 21-game on-base streak came to an end.

