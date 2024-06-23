June 23, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







'DOGS LOVE THE WALK OFF The Portland Sea Dogs walk it off in ten innings to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-7 on Saturday night. Kristian Campbell, Blaze Jordan, and Tyler McDonough all notched multi-hit days while Campbell extended an eight-game hit streak. Brendan Cellucci earned his second win with a perfect tenth in relief. Portland was down 7-1 before coming back to tie the game at seven in the bottom of the eighth inning. McDonough came through with a two-run single after Portland sent eight to the plate in the eighth. With the game tied through nine, Portland played extras for the fourth time this season. In the top of the tenth, Cellucci set down Richmond in order with a pair of strikeouts. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Karson Simas was placed at second to represent the ghost runner before McDonough came to the plate and laced his second single of the day to right field to drive in Simas. With the single, Portland walked it off for the second time this season at Hadlock Field.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today's game riding an eight-game hit streak. Across the last eight games, Campbell is hitting .500 (14-28) with twelve runs, one double, three homers, six RBI, seven walks, nine strikeouts, and one stolen bag. Campbell also notches a .611 OBP and .857 SLG across that span. Campbell has had hits in sixteen of his sieventeen games in Double-A while eight of them have been multi-hit games.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .298 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League and all of Double-A in batting average (.269) this season. Portland leads Double-A in doubles (161) while Montgomery ranks second (132). Portland has notched 55 doubles this month in eighteen games so far.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double Wednesday night. Mayer is hitting .400 across the last five games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going 8-20 this series so far with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .349 in the month of June alone.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end after last Friday night's game. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

CAMPBELL CAPTURES EASTERN LEAGUE HONORS MILB has selected Kristian Campbell as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 10th-16th. Campbell, who joined the Sea Dogs on June 4th after a promotion from High-A Greenville, earns the honor in just his second week playing the Eastern League. In six games during the week, Campbell hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He led the league in hits (12) and tied for the lead league in runs (9) and doubles (4). He also ranked among the league leaders in average (.429- 2nd), home runs (2 T-2nd), RBI (7 T-3rd), SLG (.786 3rd), OPS (1.253 4th), and OBP (.467 5th). The 21-year-old clubbed his first two Double-A home runs on Friday, June 14th in a 2-for-4 performance against the Reading Fightin Phils. He collected multi-hit games in four of the six games last week including a 4-for- 5 performance on June 11th. Since joining the Sea Dogs on June 4th, Campbell has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games with a .392 average, 13 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. He has played both the outfield (6 games) and second base (4 games), and two as the DH for the Sea Dogs this season without committing an error. Combined this season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Campbell has produced a .328 average in 52 games with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 10 RBI. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 23, 1996 - Kevin Millar collects 3 hits, Todd Dunwoody has 4 RBI and Luis Castillo adds 2 hits and 3 runs scored as Portland cruises to an 11-3 win over Harrisburg. Livan Hernandez adds 8 innings of 6-hit ball.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will have the start in the series finale against Richmond. Dobbins last pitched on June 18th against Richmond in the series opener where he tossed 3.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.