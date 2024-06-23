First Half Concludes As Patriots Drop Doubleheader

(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were swept in a doubleheader by the Erie SeaWolves 10-7 and 11-5 on Sunday afternoon to round out a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark and the first half of the 2024 Eastern League season. Game one was a continuation of a nine-inning affair which was suspended following one inning on 6/22, while game two was a seven-inning contest. Somerset has dropped five straight games for the first time this season and second time in Double-A era history. With a Harrisburg loss and pair of Erie wins, the SeaWolves clinch the Eastern League Southwest Division first-half championship and a playoff spot.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5 IP, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 3 K) entered in the 2nd inning upon the resumption of game one in relief of Bailey Dees, who threw seven pitches in a perfect 1st inning on Saturday night.

RHP Josh Grosz (4 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 5 K) took the loss in his Double-A debut in game two.

C Jesus Rodriguez (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB) launched a solo home run in the first inning of game one, his first homer as a member of the Patriots. The solo blast marked Rodriguez's sixth total homer of the year. Rodriguez has reached base in all four games to begin his Double-A career following a promotion to Somerset on Wednesday. Rodriguez has reached base in 22 consecutive games dating back to 5/25 @BRK as a member of High-A Hudson Valley. Rodriguez is 4-for-15 with 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 HBP, and 3 R over his first four games with Somerset.

RF/DH Elijah Dunham (4-for-8, HR, 3 R, 2B, 3 RBI, SB) went 3-for-3 with 1 HR, 2 R, 2B and 3 RBI in game two. Dunham rocketed a three-run homer in the 3rd inning of game two, giving Somerset a 4-1 lead. The three-run blast marked Dunham's fifth long ball of the season. With hits in both ends of the doubleheader Dunham extended his hit streak to eight games, over which he's batting .400/.436/.733 with 2 HR, 7 RBI, 4 2B, 5 BB, and 8 R. Game two on Sunday marked Dunham's ninth multi-hit performance of the season and third 3+ hit game. Dunham's 3 H, 2 R, and 3 RBI all matched a season high.

SS Alexander Vargas (4-for-8, 3 RBI) went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI in game one. Vargas's 4 H marked a season-high and matched a career-high, while his 3 RBI set a new season-high. Vargas registered his fifth multi-hit performance with Somerset and his third multi-hit showcase over a five-game span. Over 11 games in June, Vargas is 11-for-35 (.314) with 1 HR, 6 RBI, and 5 R.

LF Aaron Palensky (3-for-5, 3 RBI, R, 2B) recorded a three-hit day with 3 RBI in game one, highlighted by a two-out, two-run double in the 9th. Palensky extended his season-long on-base streak to 12 games, and season-long hit streak to five games. Palensky has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games. Sunday marked Palensky's third multi-hit game and fourth multi-RBI game of the season. Palensky's 3 H and 3 RBI both marked a new season high.

