Messick and Rodriguez Guide Akron to 1-0 Win

June 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Parker Messick struck out four and Gabriel Rodriguez doubled home the game's lone run as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 1-0 in a rain shortened five innings on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron got the game's only run in the bottom of the fourth. Dayan Frias kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Rodriguez then lined a double off the top of the wall in left to score Frias and put Akron ahead 1-0.

Mound Presence

The one run was all Messick needed in his Double-A debut. The only trouble the left-hander faced was in the second inning when Binghamton put runners on second and third with two outs, but Messick was able get a strikeout of Jaylen Palmer to end the threat. In total, Messick worked five innings allowing no runs and four hits while striking out four.

Duck Tales

Joe Lampe kept his hot bat going by picking up two singles. Rodriguez's double in the fourth was his first hit and first RBI of the 2024 season.

Notebook

Micael Ramirez's nine game hitting streak was snapped in the win...Game Time: 1:19 (0:30)...Attendance: 3,715.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Altoona to start a six-game series against the Curve on Tuesday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m. at People's Natural Gas Field. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets. Fans in attendance for the RubberDucks game on June 23 can show their game ticket at any future game during 2024 season and receive a free ticket (based on availability).

