Harrisburg Senators Game Notes vs Hartford

Harrisburg Senators (38-30) vs Hartford Yard Goats (37-30)

Game 69 • Sunday, June 23, 1:00 p.m. • FNB Field

RH Chase Solesky vs RH Jarod Cande

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game six of their six-game series today at FNB Field. They face each other once more this season with a six-game series beginning July 23rd in Hartford. With their win last night, the Hartford Yard Goats clinched the first half crown in the Northeast Division.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 3-1 Saturday evening at FNB Field. Brady House put the Senators on top early with a solo-home run in the 1st inning, but Hartford scored three unanswered runs for the win. The Sens loaded the bases with two outs in the 7th inning but did not capitalize.

PLAYOFF CHASE: Today is the final day of the first half. The Senators begin the day one-half game ahead of Erie. Erie and Somerset were suspended last night in the top of the second inning and are playing a DH today. The Senators can clinch the first half title with a win + an Erie loss or two Erie losses.

CUT TO THE CHASE : Today's starting pitcher Chase Solesky is making his first start for the Senators and his third appearance since joining the team. Solesky pitched exceptionally well in his Senators' debut as he allowed just one hit in five shutout innings in relief of Josiah Gray against Bowie. He appeared again this week in relief of Gray and threw a scoreless inning. Solesky was signed as a free agent by the Nationals on June 10th and was assigned to the Senators after being released by the Chicago White Sox organization in March.

ARMED AND DANGEROUS : Solid pitching has been a crucial part of the Senators' success this season. The Sens' bullpen owns the best ERA in the Eastern League at 2.96 while also sporting the best BAA in the league at .209. The Sens' pitching staff overall has a 3.27 ERA, the second-best in the league.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T3rd in HRs (12) and Dérmis Garcia is T8th in HRs (10)... Andrew Pinckney is T6th in hits (67) and 5th in SBs (16)... on the pitching side Kyle Luckham is 2nd in innings pitched (76.2)... Holden Powell is T3rd in holds (5) and Garvin Alston and Tyler Schoff are T5th in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Darren Baker went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs in Rochester's 9-1 win over Syracuse Saturday night.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 26 active players. They've had 43 players appear in a game this season. The roster includes the following MLB.com Nationals Top 30 prospects... #3 INF Brady House ; #4 Yohandy Morales ; #7 Daylen Lile ; #8 OF Robert Hassell III ; #16 Andrew Pinckney ; # 20 RHP Cole Henry (IL) ; #21 C Israel Pineda; #24 Dustin Saenz (IL); #27 Andry Lara and #28 Marquis Grissom.

