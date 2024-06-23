Baysox Lose Fifth in a Row to End First Half

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost their fifth consecutive game to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 7-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Altoona (29-40) grabbed three runs in the first three innings off Bowie starting right-hander Cameron Weston (L, 2-5) after a sacrifice fly from Connor Scott and an RBI single from Jackson Glenn in the second inning. A throwing error from Frederick Bencosme on a ground ball from Kervin Pichardo made it 3-0 Altoona at the end of the third.

Weston lasted three innings and gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits across one walk and two strikeouts to receive the loss. The 23-year-old now owns a 1.46 ERA in six home outings.

Bowie (32-36) recorded its first run of the game on an RBI groundout from Bencosme in the fourth. The Orioles No. 27 prospect also singled in Dylan Beavers in the eighth, his sixth multi-RBI game of the season. Beavers collected a game-high three hits, his fourth three-hit game of the year.

Altoona scored a run each from the sixth inning onward highlighted by solo homers from Charles McAdoo in the seventh and Carter Bins in the ninth.

Curve starting right-hander Po-Yu Chen (W, 2-6) earned the win after five strong innings with four strikeouts over two hits, one run and one walk allowed.

The Baysox defense committed three more errors on the afternoon and ended the series with 12 errors on the week, the most in a single series this season.

With the loss, Bowie has now lost a season-high five in a row. The Baysox end the first half with a record of 32-36 and in fifth place in the Eastern League Southwest Division.

Bowie begins the second half of the regular season at Reading on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3.

