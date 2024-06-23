Sea Dogs End the First Half with a 2-1 Loss

June 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (36-33) came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (34-35) on Sunday afternoon to complete the first-half of the season.

Ismael Munguia ignited the scoring for Richmond with a single in the third inning to put the Flying Squirrels on the board. Jairo Pomares worked a walk in the top of the fourth inning before a wild pitch drove in Carter Howell from third.

Tyler McDonough put Portland on the board and cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single but Richmond held on to take the finale, 2-1.

RHP Nick Sinacola (2-1, 3.10 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out six. Tanner Myrick (6) earned the save with 1.0 perfect inning with a strikeout. RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-2, 4.22 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.1 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs open the second half of the season on the road to take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:35pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.