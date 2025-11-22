G League Maine Celtics

The Celtics Two-Way Signee Ron Harper Jr. POPPED OFF Tonight for Maine with 46 PTS!

Published on November 21, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics YouTube Video


Check out the Maine Celtics Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central