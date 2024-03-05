Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Ben Zloty to Idaho Steelheads
March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club loaned defenseman Ben Zloty to the Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL.
Zloty, 22, registered two shots on goal with a -1 rating in four appearances for Texas after making his AHL debut Feb. 27 against San Diego. The rookie defenseman from Calgary, Alberta has 19 points (7-12=19) in 34 ECHL games with the Steelheads after signing an AHL contract with the Stars on Aug. 1, 2023.
The Stars host the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. both nights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Visit texasstars.com/tickets for more information.
