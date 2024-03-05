Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 21

CRUNCH GRAB THREE WINS IN FOUR NIGHTS

The Crunch earned three victories in a four-day span, beginning their busy March on the right foot in Week 21.

Syracuse began the week with a comeback win over the Rochester Americans. After falling behind 2-0, the Crunch scored five straight goals for their third two-goal comeback win against the Amerks in February alone. The weekend concluded with a home-and-home set against the Toronto Marlies. Friday in Syracuse, the Crunch snagged a 3-2 win with a late power-play goal to break a 2-2 tie. They swept the weekend with a 4-2 triumph in Toronto the next day; Syracuse improved to 6-0-0-0 against the Marlies this season and finishes the season series with a 4-0-0-0 mark in Toronto.

The Crunch are 31-17-3-2 and sit in second place in the North Division with 67 points. The 52 games required to reach 30 wins are the fourth fewest during the Lightning affiliation, topped only by 2012-13 (50), 2014-15 (51) and 2018-19 (48)

TOP PERFORMER

Gabriel Dumont scored a goal in all three games, totaling four tallies, to lead the Crunch in Week 21. The captain delivered a go-ahead marker at 8:33 of the third period for the eventual game-winning goal Wednesday at Rochester. That began a trend for Dumont, who scored twice, including another go-ahead, game-winning goal Friday against the Marlies. He completed the week with what turned into a third game-winning tally in the opening minute of the third period Saturday at Toronto.

Dumont became the first Crunch player to notch the game-winning goal in three consecutive games since Kyle Palmieri did so March 18-20, 2011. In the process, Dumont has now tied Mark Hartigan for the most game-winning goals in franchise history (18). He also moved into fifth place in franchise history for goals (87), while also becoming the seventh player in Crunch history with 200 points.

Dumont is tied for the team lead with 14 goals, giving him 199 in his AHL career.

CRUNCH ACQUIRE FEIST FROM CHICAGO

The Crunch acquired defenseman Tyson Feist from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations. Feist, 23, has skated in 22 games for the Wolves this season, adding one goal and five assists. He also dressed in two games for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.

The Dawson Creek, British Columbia native split last season between Syracuse and Orlando, skating in six games for the Crunch.

UPCOMING WEEK

Wednesday, March 6 at Laval | 7 p.m.

The Crunch head north of the border for the second time in less than a week to face the Laval Rocket. It's the Crunch's third of four games at Place Bell this season, and the seventh of eight in the overall series. The teams have split the previous six matches with Laval winning both home games right after Christmas.

After ripping off a 9-0-1-0 stretch from late December into January, the Rocket have just five wins in the last 16 contests (5-10-1-0) to slip to last place in the North Division with 53 points (23-24-5-2).

Friday, March 8 at Rochester | 7:05 p.m.

The Crunch begin a home-and-home series with the Rochester Americans Friday at Blue Cross Arena. It's the first of three straight games for the Crunch against the Amerks. Syracuse picked up its fifth win in Rochester last week and can go a perfect 6-0-0-0 this season with a win Friday. Overall, the Crunch are 6-0-1-1 against the Amerks, who are in fourth place in the North Division with 58 points.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Rochester | 7 p.m.

The home-and-home series concludes Saturday night in Syracuse. The three previous meetings at Upstate Medical University Arena have required overtime; after Rochester won the first two, the Crunch nabbed the most recent one on Feb. 10.

WEEK 21 RESULTS

Wednesday, February 28 | Game 51 at Rochester | W, 5-2

Syracuse 0 2 3 - 5 Shots: 11-9-12-32 PP: 1/1

Rochester 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 7-7-5-19 PP: 0/5

2nd Period-Barré-Boulet 1 (Goncalves, Myers), 7:59. Finley 8 (Barré-Boulet, Carlile), 15:07. 3rd Period-Dumont 11 (Harpur, Koepke), 8:33. Element 8 (Unassisted), 11:15 (SH). Fortier 6 (Carlile), 18:26 (EN). . . . Tomkins 11-9-1 (19 shots-17 saves) A-3,219

Friday, March 1 | Game 52 vs. Toronto | W, 3-2

Toronto 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 7-11-12-30 PP: 0/3

Syracuse 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 13-11-8-32 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Dumont 12 (Koepke, Stephens), 11:15. 2nd Period-Walcott 12 (Groshev, Allard), 8:32. 3rd Period-Dumont 13 (Goncalves, Barré-Boulet), 13:33 (PP). . . . Alnefelt 12-6-4 (30 shots-28 saves) A-5,428

Saturday, March 2 | Game 53 at Toronto | W, 4-2

Syracuse 2 0 2 - 4 Shots: 8-5-7-20 PP: 1/4

Toronto 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 12-5-7-24 PP: 0/4

1st Period-Goncalves 8 (Finley, Barré-Boulet), 0:51. Fortier 7 (Carroll, Day), 8:27 (PP). 3rd Period-Dumont 14 (Merelä, Myers), 0:24. Koepke 14 (Merelä), 19:10 (EN). . . . Tomkins 12-9-1 (24 shots-22 saves) A-6,781

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 18.9% (35-for-185) T-14th (19th)

Penalty Kill 84.9% (180-for-212) T-2nd (T-7th)

Goals For 3.11 GFA (165) 11th (15th)

Goals Against 2.72 GAA (144) T-5th (5th)

Shots For 28.62 SF/G (1517) 25th (26th)

Shots Against 26.57 SA/G (1408) 2nd (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 12.75 PIM/G (676) 15th (14th)

Category Leader

Points 43 Goncalves

Goals 14 Dumont|Koepke

Assists 35 Goncalves

PIM 84 Element

Plus/Minus +26 Myers

Wins 12 Alnefelt|Tomkins

GAA 2.31 Alnefelt

Save % .911 Alnefelt

