Lavoie gets his 21st of the season but Condors drop third straight

March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (27-20-4, 58pts) rallied from two down after one, but fell 5-3 to the San Diego Gulls (19-24-8, 46pts) on Monday. Raphael Lavoie (21st) scored his fourth goal in four games for the Condors. Drake Caggiula (13th) scored for the second straight night and Cam Dineen extended his point streak to four games with an assist.

It was just the second Condors loss to the Gulls in their last 10 meetings.

UP NEXT

The Condors are on the road Wednesday in Henderson. They return home next weekend for two games with Colorado on Friday ($2 Beers - Click here for tickets) and Saturday (BLUEY! - Click here for tickets)

