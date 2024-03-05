Game #53: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Calgary Wranglers

Game #53: Tucson Roadrunners (30-18-2-2) vs. Calgary Wranglers (28-18-4-2)

Time Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Arizona

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #46 Stephen Hiff

Linespersons: #62 Mitchell Hunt, #54 Anthony Caruso

The Tucson Roadrunners begin a three-game week starting with a two-game midweek series against the Calgary Wranglers. These two clubs have not seen each other since November 21 and November 22 which ended in a split series. The two sides enter tonight separated by only two points; Tucson is third in the Pacific Division at 64 points and Calgary is fifth at 62 points. The Roadrunners are most recently coming off of a series against Henderson where they snagged three out of four possible points after losing three-straight prior. As for the Wranglers, they split a big series against the Colorado Eagles and are 4-4-1-1 in their last 10 games.

Three things:

Tucson's 5-2 win over Henderson on Saturday marked the first multiple-goal win since January 17 where the Roadrunners won 4-1 over the Iowa Wild. The Roadrunners have 12 wins this season by multiple goals; that is less than half of the total win count on the season which is at 30. On the other side, Tucson has 18 wins in one-goal games; including their one and only win against the Wranglers by a score of 3-2 on November 21. Josh Doan had the game-winning goal in that match and leads the AHL in that category with eight on the season.

The two only 2024 Pacific Division All-Star goaltenders Matthew Villalta and Dustin Wolf have each had tremendous seasons for their respective teams; Villalta has a 2.60 goals against average and .911 save percentage in a league-leading 38 appearances this season. Wolf on the other side, with 33 game appearances, comes into the game with a 2.39 goals against average and .924 save percentage; including a shutout against Tucson on November 22. In total, the two starters have a combined 2.50 goals against average, .917 save percentage, six shutouts and a 43-22-5 record this season with over 4,000 minutes played.

In the series versus Henderson, Tucson defensemen combined for six points in: Max Szuber (1 goal, 1 assist), Steven Kampfer (3 assists) and Peter DiLiberatore (1 assist). In the last five games, Roadrunner defensemen have combined for 13 points with four goals and 10 assists. This season, Tucson defensemen have combined for 24 goals and 72 assists for 96 points in 52 games.

What's the word?

"It's fun and that's why you play the game; it's a good challenge ahead of us to get that home ice advantage in playoffs and that's what we're striving for; so we're going to move forward in the right direction."

Tucson forward Colin Theisen on the playoff push for the Roadrunners with 20 games left on the season.

Number to Know:

9 - The number of wins Tucson has this season when Milos Kelemen scores; with also the best record when a Roadrunner, who has 10 or more goals, scores at 9-1-0-0. Jan Jenik and John Leonard are the next best at 8-2-0-0 while Josh Doan, who leads the team with 22 goals, has the team at 13-4-1-1 when he scores.

Latest Transactions:

None

ON THE AIR:

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin with the Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour Show at 5:00 p.m. MST with Roadrunners forward Curtis Douglas as this week's guest; followed with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer at 6:15 MST, before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action at the TCC. The game will also be televised on AHLtv.

