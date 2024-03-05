Game Day - A Duel in the Desert
March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers hit the road to Tucson to face on the Roadrunners on Tuesday night.
Calgary is coming off a win on Sunday against Colorado and are looking to pick up another important two points against the Roadrunners as they continue to battle for position in a competitive Pacific Division.
Puck drop: 6:30pm MST.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
Mar. 5, 2024 6:30pm @ Tucson Tucson Arena
Mar. 6, 2024 6:30pm @ Tucson Tucson Arena
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers and Roadrunners have met twice this season, splitting the series with a win apiece.
Calgary won the last meeting 4-0 back on Nov.22 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, following a 24-save shutout performance from Dustin Wolf between the pipes and two-goals from both Adam Klapka and Ben Jones.
The Wranglers (28-18-4-2) currently sit tied with two teams (ONT, ABB) for fourth in the Pacific Division with 62 pts. while the Roadrunners (30-18-2-2) are two points ahead in third place.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones
Keep your eye on Jones tonight.
Jones leads the Wranglers in scoring with 18 goals this season and has notched 34 points in 52 games.
In his last two contests, Jones has scored three goals, including one powerplay marker, and he netted a pair of goals against the Roadrunners back on Nov.22.
ONE TIMERS:
(F) Matt Coronato was recalled by the Flames on Mar.4
(D) Jeremie Poirier was back in the lineup against the Colorado Eagles on Sunday.
(G) Connor Murphy was assigned to Rapid City on Monday.
(D) Patrick Kudla and (D) Gabriel Chicoine were released from their PTO's on Monday.
