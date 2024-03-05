Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Three-Game Slate against In-State Rival this Weekend

March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 1 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Charlotte 1

Despite allowing the game's first goal, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton charged back and was led to victory on the back of its line of Radim-Zohorna, Sam Poulin and Vinnie Hinostroza. Hinostroza scored twice, including the game-winning goal, Zohorna had a goal and an assist, and Poulin notched three assists. Joel Blomqvist grabbed his 17th win of the season with 21 saves.

Saturday, Mar. 2 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Charlotte 4

Charlotte flipped the script in game two of their back-to-back set, coming from behind with four unanswered goals. Penguins forwards Hinostroza and Austin Rueschhoff both scored for the second night in a row. Knotted 2-2 deep into the third period, Checkers rookie D-man Mike Benning scored the go-ahead goal with 2:58 left in regulation. Magnus Hellberg took the loss despite turning aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins and Phantoms will face-off for their next three games, the first of which takes place at PPL Center on Friday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has picked up a point in each of its five games against Lehigh Valley this season (2-0-2-1), but the Phantoms have the edge with three wins to the Penguins' two. No team in the league has been shorthanded more than Lehigh Valley, and the Penguins' power play has found the back of the net in back-to-back games.

Saturday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home for its annual St. Patrick's Celebration, including throwback jerseys inspired by the team's look during the infamous "St. Patrick's Day Massacre" in 2002. The Penguins are an even 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 St. Pat's Celebration games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton allows 2.82 goals against per game, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference and eighth overall in the league.

- Sam Poulin picked up five assists in the Penguins' two games last weekend. The last Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player to amass five assists in back-to-back contests was Drew O'Connor in December of 2022.

- Poulin has 11 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games.

- Radim Zohorna has eight points (3G-5A) in his last five games.

- The Penguins' penalty kill is tied for second overall in the league at 84.9%. Furthermore, the team's P.K. has gone 25-for-27 (92.6%) in its last eight games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 55 41 10 0 4 86 .782

2. Providence 55 34 16 3 2 73 .664

3. PENGUINS 55 28 19 7 1 64 .582

4. Hartford 52 28 17 6 1 63 .606

5. Charlotte 54 27 21 6 0 60 .556

6. Springfield 54 25 24 3 2 55 .509

7. Lehigh Valley 52 23 22 5 2 53 .510

8. Bridgeport 54 18 29 6 1 43 .398

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex NylanderX 43 17 15 32

Ty Smith 51 9 23 32

Peter Abbandonato 45 8 18 26

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Jonathan GrudenX 41 13 10 23

Sam Poulin 28 11 12 23

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 32 17-8-5 2.13 .919 0

Magnus Hellberg 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Mar. 8 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 9 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Feb. 29 (C) Jonathan Gruden Recalled to PIT

Thu, Feb. 29 (D) Owen Headrick Recalled from WHL

Thu, Feb. 29 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled from WHL

Thu, Feb. 29 (RW) Max Èajkoviè Reassigned by PIT from WHL

Sun, Mar. 3 (RW) Max Èajkoviè Reassigned by PIT to WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.