Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Three-Game Slate against In-State Rival this Weekend
March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Weekly Rewind
Friday, Mar. 1 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Charlotte 1
Despite allowing the game's first goal, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton charged back and was led to victory on the back of its line of Radim-Zohorna, Sam Poulin and Vinnie Hinostroza. Hinostroza scored twice, including the game-winning goal, Zohorna had a goal and an assist, and Poulin notched three assists. Joel Blomqvist grabbed his 17th win of the season with 21 saves.
Saturday, Mar. 2 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Charlotte 4
Charlotte flipped the script in game two of their back-to-back set, coming from behind with four unanswered goals. Penguins forwards Hinostroza and Austin Rueschhoff both scored for the second night in a row. Knotted 2-2 deep into the third period, Checkers rookie D-man Mike Benning scored the go-ahead goal with 2:58 left in regulation. Magnus Hellberg took the loss despite turning aside 28 of the 31 shots he faced.
The Week Ahead
Friday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley
The Penguins and Phantoms will face-off for their next three games, the first of which takes place at PPL Center on Friday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has picked up a point in each of its five games against Lehigh Valley this season (2-0-2-1), but the Phantoms have the edge with three wins to the Penguins' two. No team in the league has been shorthanded more than Lehigh Valley, and the Penguins' power play has found the back of the net in back-to-back games.
Saturday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns home for its annual St. Patrick's Celebration, including throwback jerseys inspired by the team's look during the infamous "St. Patrick's Day Massacre" in 2002. The Penguins are an even 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 St. Pat's Celebration games.
Ice Chips
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton allows 2.82 goals against per game, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference and eighth overall in the league.
- Sam Poulin picked up five assists in the Penguins' two games last weekend. The last Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player to amass five assists in back-to-back contests was Drew O'Connor in December of 2022.
- Poulin has 11 points (3G-7A) in his last eight games.
- Radim Zohorna has eight points (3G-5A) in his last five games.
- The Penguins' penalty kill is tied for second overall in the league at 84.9%. Furthermore, the team's P.K. has gone 25-for-27 (92.6%) in its last eight games.
DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%
1. Hershey 55 41 10 0 4 86 .782
2. Providence 55 34 16 3 2 73 .664
3. PENGUINS 55 28 19 7 1 64 .582
4. Hartford 52 28 17 6 1 63 .606
5. Charlotte 54 27 21 6 0 60 .556
6. Springfield 54 25 24 3 2 55 .509
7. Lehigh Valley 52 23 22 5 2 53 .510
8. Bridgeport 54 18 29 6 1 43 .398
TEAM LEADERS
SKATERS GP G A PTS
Alex NylanderX 43 17 15 32
Ty Smith 51 9 23 32
Peter Abbandonato 45 8 18 26
Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24
Jonathan GrudenX 41 13 10 23
Sam Poulin 28 11 12 23
GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts
Joel Blomqvist* 32 17-8-5 2.13 .919 0
Magnus Hellberg 19 9-8-2 2.92 .905 0
* = rookie
X = no longer on roster
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME
Fri, Mar. 8 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.
Sat, Mar. 9 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Thu, Feb. 29 (C) Jonathan Gruden Recalled to PIT
Thu, Feb. 29 (D) Owen Headrick Recalled from WHL
Thu, Feb. 29 (RW) Avery Hayes Recalled from WHL
Thu, Feb. 29 (RW) Max Èajkoviè Reassigned by PIT from WHL
Sun, Mar. 3 (RW) Max Èajkoviè Reassigned by PIT to WHL
