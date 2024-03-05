Black Button Distilling and Amerks Team up to Release 'Pesky Amerks' Bespoke Blend Straight Bourbon Whiskey

March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Black Button Distilling, the first grain-to-glass craft spirits producer in Rochester, N.Y. since prohibition, in partnership with the Rochester Americans hockey club announce the 'Pesky Amerks' Bespoke Blend Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a special blend hand crafted with Amerks head coach and Bourbon Aficionado Seth Appert.

Pesky Amerks Whiskey will be available for pre-order beginning on March 7, 2024. On March 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Black Button Distilling (1344 University Ave.) will host a special release event with Appert, who will be on site to sign bottles, with a portion of proceeds of bottle sales going to Golisano Children's Hospital. The first 25 guests will receive a special engraved rocks glass with the Amerks logo and Appert's signature on it.

A team signed Amerks branded bourbon barrel from Black Button Distilling will be donated to the Amerks for auction with proceeds going to Golisano Children's Hospital. The release event also coincides with the upcoming March 24th Amerks Bills Day Game, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital.

"We love hockey, and we love our Amerks," said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling Founder & Master Distiller. "This collaboration highlights some of the best of what Rochester has to offer: great sports and great spirits. Plus, this project presented an opportunity to give back to the community via our shared common cause, the Golisano Children's Hospital."

"We're very excited about this new collaboration and for the debut of the Pesky Amerks bourbon inspired by head coach Seth Appert, who was instrumental in bringing this unique concept to life," said Amerks Interim Vice President of Business Operations, Chad Buck. "What better way to celebrate our 68th season in Rochester than with a new specialty bourbon produced by a local institution deeply rooted in our city like Black Button Distilling. This blend promises to be an instant favorite and one we're excited to offer up to fans this season."

And, what about the name? "Pesky Amerks originated in our 2021-22 season when our lineup was ravaged by injuries, call-ups, and COVID-19. Our team embraced a 'never-give-in, always-in-the-fight' mentality to find a way no matter the adversity," said Appert. To represent that, Appert chose a blend that was "smooth in taste with a little kick to it for all to enjoy."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.