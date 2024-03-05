Kuzmin Rejoins Moose

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals to the Manitoba Moose.

Dmitry Kuzmin

Defence

Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus

Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L

Kuzmin, 20, has appeared in 10 contests for the Moose this season and posted a pair of assists. The defenceman has also registered seven points (2G, 5A) in 21 ECHL games with Norfolk. The Kholstovo, Belarus native was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, March 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

