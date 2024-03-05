Wolf Pack Release Forward Tag Bertuzzi from PTO
March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have released forward Tag Bertuzzi from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).
He will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals.
Bertuzzi, 23, appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack following his signing on February 8th. He recorded his first career AHL point, an assist, in the Wolf Pack's 2-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on March 1st.
Before joining the Wolf Pack, Bertuzzi appeared in 42 ECHL games this season. He appeared in 14 games with the Tulsa Oilers, recording three points (1 g, 2 a). Bertuzzi was traded by the Oilers to the Royals on November 26th, 2023, in exchange for forward Alec Butcher.
Since joining the Royals, Bertuzzi has scored 20 points (10 g, 10 a) in 28 games. He has recorded three multi-goal outings since the trade.
The native of Vancouver, BC, has skated in 106 career ECHL games with the Royals, Oilers, and Norfolk Admirals. He has scored 75 career points (35 g, 40 a).
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday night when the Providence Bruins come to town for the final time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!
Additionally, help us welcome back Wolf Pack legend P.J. Stock! The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a P.J. Stock bobblehead courtesy of Xfinity.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2024
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Alex Stalock to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Capitals Loan Forward Matthew Phillips to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Set for Battle against Chicago, Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Release Forward Tag Bertuzzi from PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kuzmin Rejoins Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Wendy's for Show Us Your Sportsmanship Program - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Ben Zloty to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Belleville Sens to Host Oral Health Awareness Night, Sponsored by Gift from the Heart - Belleville Senators
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Begins Three-Game Slate against In-State Rival this Weekend - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Tyson Feist from Chicago Wolves - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Assign Forward Alex Belzile to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #53: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Black Button Distilling and Amerks Team up to Release 'Pesky Amerks' Bespoke Blend Straight Bourbon Whiskey - Rochester Americans
- Rare Monday Night Game Good to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Lavoie gets his 21st of the season but Condors drop third straight - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins Fall to Cleveland in First Regulation Loss Since January - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Recall Matt Coronato - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.