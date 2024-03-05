Wolf Pack Release Forward Tag Bertuzzi from PTO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the Wolf Pack have released forward Tag Bertuzzi from his professional tryout agreement (PTO).

He will report to the ECHL's Reading Royals.

Bertuzzi, 23, appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack following his signing on February 8th. He recorded his first career AHL point, an assist, in the Wolf Pack's 2-1 victory over the Laval Rocket on March 1st.

Before joining the Wolf Pack, Bertuzzi appeared in 42 ECHL games this season. He appeared in 14 games with the Tulsa Oilers, recording three points (1 g, 2 a). Bertuzzi was traded by the Oilers to the Royals on November 26th, 2023, in exchange for forward Alec Butcher.

Since joining the Royals, Bertuzzi has scored 20 points (10 g, 10 a) in 28 games. He has recorded three multi-goal outings since the trade.

The native of Vancouver, BC, has skated in 106 career ECHL games with the Royals, Oilers, and Norfolk Admirals. He has scored 75 career points (35 g, 40 a).

