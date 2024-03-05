Capitals Loan Forward Matthew Phillips to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have claimed forward Matthew Phillips on waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins and loaned him to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Phillips, 25, has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 27 games with the Capitals this season. He was claimed on waivers by the Penguins on Feb. 16 and played in three games with the club.

Last season, the 5'8", 160-pound forward skated with the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers, recording 76 points (36g, 40a) in 66 games to lead the team. He ranked second in the AHL in goals and fifth in points, played in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, and was named to the AHL's First All-Star Team.

With the AHL's Stockton Heat in 2021-22, Phillips posted 68 points (31g, 37a) in 65 games, leading the club in goals and assists. In 265 career AHL games, Phillips has registered 237 points (103g, 134a). He was also named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, but was unavailable for the event.

Prior to turning pro, the Calgary, Alberta native played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Victoria Royals, recording 281 points (136g, 145a) in 215 career games.

