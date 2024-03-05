Syracuse Crunch Partner with Wendy's for Show Us Your Sportsmanship Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Wendy's have partnered to highlight and reward sportsmanship among youth hockey teams and players through the Show Us Your Sportsmanship program.

Local youth hockey participants are encouraged to share examples of how they have displayed good sportsmanship and shown acts of fairness, ethics, respect and a sense of fellowship with their competitors for a chance to be honored with a dinner at a local Wendy's location with two Crunch players (schedule dependent) and Crunchman. The honoree will also receive a swag bag with Wendy's and Crunch prizes along with the opportunity to attend a 2023-24 regular season Crunch game.

Participants can submit their entry through the Crunch website at www.syracusecrunch.com/sportsmanship. Entries will be accepted until April 1.

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

