Belleville Sens to Host Oral Health Awareness Night, Sponsored by Gift from the Heart
March 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Sens are announcing details for the Club's first-ever Oral Health Awareness night, sponsored by Gift from the Heart, to be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, when the B-Sens host the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) at CAA Arena.
The Senators are teaming up with Gift from the Heart to promote the importance of Oral Health Awareness in our Community. Gift from the Heart is a Canadian, non-profit charity finding solutions to accessing emergency and preventative oral healthcare for the underserved members of our community.
As part of the evening, Gift from the Heart will be offering tours of its Outreach Mobile Dental Clinic outside of Gate 4. Plus, Gift from the Heart will be giving away free toothbrushes to young Senators fans, while also providing more information about their programs and services.
"As one of the early community partnerships with the Belleville Senators, the Gift from the Heart recognizes that they would not be where we are today and able to launch the inaugural "Oral Health Awareness" night for the Bay of Quinte without their support," said Gift from the Heart President and Executive Director Bev Woods. "We are excited to work together to kick off this Campaign leading up to the GFTH Amazing Race on September 13, 2024."
Tickets for Oral Health Awareness Night, sponsored by Gift from the Heart and all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.
For more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.
