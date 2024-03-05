Syracuse Crunch Acquire Defenseman Tyson Feist from Chicago Wolves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have acquired defenseman Tyson Feist from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Feist, 23, has played in 23 games with Chicago this season earning five points (1g, 4a). He has also skated in two games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 181-pound blueliner appeared in six games with the Crunch and 29 games with the Solar Bears recording 16 points (5g, 11a).

Prior to his professional career, the Dawson Creek, BC native played in 187 career WHL games with Kelowna Rockets, Regina Pats and Spokane Chiefs from 2017 to 2022 earning 72 points (19g, 53a). Feist was signed to an AHL contract with the Wolves on July 10.

