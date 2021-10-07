Texas Stars Announce Full Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team has announced a full roster for the 2021 Training Camp. The list features 26 players including 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.
FORWARDS (15)
39 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk
21 - Oskar Back
10 - Nick Caamano
12 - Riley Damiani
26 - Tye Felhaber
22 - Rhett Gardner
19 - Jeremy Gregoire
24 - Jordan Kawaguchi
11 - Joel L'Esperance
9 - Anthony Louis
36 - Shawn McBride*
16 - Curtis McKenzie
37 - Josh Melnick
13 - Matt Tugnutt*
14 - Chase Zieky*
DEFENSEMEN (8)
5 - Dawson Barteaux
17 - Darren Brady*
33 - Joe Cecconi
6 - Ben Gleason
15 - Max Martin
38 - Jerad Rosburg
2 - Ryan Shea
3 - Spenser Young
GOALTENDERS (3)
30 - Matt Jurusik*
32 - Colton Point
31 - Adam Scheel
*Attending camp on a try-out contract
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
