Texas Stars Announce Full Training Camp Roster

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the team has announced a full roster for the 2021 Training Camp. The list features 26 players including 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders.

FORWARDS (15)

39 - Yauheni Aksiantsiuk

21 - Oskar Back

10 - Nick Caamano

12 - Riley Damiani

26 - Tye Felhaber

22 - Rhett Gardner

19 - Jeremy Gregoire

24 - Jordan Kawaguchi

11 - Joel L'Esperance

9 - Anthony Louis

36 - Shawn McBride*

16 - Curtis McKenzie

37 - Josh Melnick

13 - Matt Tugnutt*

14 - Chase Zieky*

DEFENSEMEN (8)

5 - Dawson Barteaux

17 - Darren Brady*

33 - Joe Cecconi

6 - Ben Gleason

15 - Max Martin

38 - Jerad Rosburg

2 - Ryan Shea

3 - Spenser Young

GOALTENDERS (3)

30 - Matt Jurusik*

32 - Colton Point

31 - Adam Scheel

*Attending camp on a try-out contract

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

