Heat Home Preseason Game Canceled
October 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today that due to complications with ice installation at Stockton Arena, the scheduled preseason game on Sunday, October 10 against the Bakersfield Condors has been canceled.
The Heat will still play one exhibition game, at Bakersfield as scheduled on Friday, October 8 at 6 p.m.
ASM, managing company of Stockton Arena, is working alongside experts both on the ground and nationally to resolve issues that are occurring with the ice plant.
Fans who purchased tickets for the preseason game can receive refunds at the point of purchase. Heat365 Members who receive complimentary tickets to the preseason game will receive one voucher per seat on their account.
