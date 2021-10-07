Jett Woo: Ready to Take Flight in Abby

The Abbotsford Canucks are fortunate to have multiple top prospects suiting up for them this season, but one of the most intriguing names in that group has to be Jett Woo. The Winnipeg, MB product has drawn comparisons to Kevin Bieksa and appears to be on the fast track to Vancouver. However, before he gets a chance to play at Rogers Arena, he will be giving the home crowd at Abbotsford Centre something to cheer about with Johnny Canuck across his chest.

Woo spent his offseason back home in Winnipeg. He was able to get some work in on the ice while also taking some time to visit with family. The life of a hockey player in this country can at times feel lonely and stressful, so taking advantage of every opportunity afforded to you to be around family and friends is vital.

"My offseason went well," said Woo after practice on Wednesday. "I was able to start skating mid-summer and it was nice to be healthy this offseason. I was able to get up to the lake a few times and it was just nice to be training at home for me."

The Vancouver Canucks selected Jett Woo in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The 21-year-old was a star in juniors, lighting up the Western Hockey League as a member of the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Calgary Hitmen. Woo showed the promise of a two-way defender in the WHL, tallying 33 goals, 127 assists and 230 penalty minutes, while registering a whopping +63 through 242 games. He also netted a pair of goals and assisted on six others through 30 playoff games.

Woo made the difficult transition to professional hockey last season with the Utica Comets, and unsurprisingly, he held his own. He scored two goals and added three assists through 28 contests in the Covid shortened season. Most impressive of all, Woo registered a +7 during his rookie campaign.

"Jett's got a lot of fire," says fellow Canucks d-man, Ashton Sautner. "He's a guy who is hard to play against and he plays a lot bigger than his size. I'm excited to work with him and hopefully we can do great things together this season."

Billed as an all-around defender, there is little Jett Woo isn't capable of on the ice. However, he is self-aware and knows he must polish his game if he plans on making a lasting impact with the Vancouver Canucks in the future. It's exciting to see a young player who understands what he needs to do to better himself and the team.

"I have standards for myself that I want to accomplish," said Woo on how he judges his game. "My goal is to be a player who can play in any situation, so that's what I am going to be focusing on this year. It'll be great to be part of this organization for another season so I can learn the systems to hopefully make that leap to the next level."

Fans in Abbotsford will have the treat of watching Jett Woo develop this season. He represents a key piece to the future of the Canucks organization while also playing a critical role in the success of the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021.22. If you're a Vancouver Canucks' fan, you'll want to keep a close eye on how the kids on the farm out in the Fraser Valley are developing this season.

