Blue Jackets Recall Eight Players from Monsters
October 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Columbus recalled forwards Tyler Angle, Josh Dunne, Brendan Gaunce, Carson Meyer and Tyler Sikura, and defenseman Gavin Bayreuther, from Cleveland, and signed forwards Tristan Mullin and Justin Scott to professional tryout (PTO) contracts in advance of the Blue Jackets' preseason game on Friday in St. Louis, MO.
