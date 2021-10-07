WXSP-TV to Televise 10 Griffins Home Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Ten Grand Rapids Griffins regular season games at Van Andel Arena during the 2021-22 campaign will be televised live to fans across West Michigan on WXSP-TV, thanks to a broadcast agreement finalized earlier this week.

For the second consecutive year, WXSP will serve as the exclusive live in-market television partner for the Griffins. A sister station to WOOD TV8 and WOTV, WXSP can be found on all local cable systems as well as a series of low-power channels across the region, including in Grand Rapids (WOLP channel 27), Holland (WOHO ch. 33), Muskegon (WOMS ch. 29), Kalamazoo (WOKZ ch. 50) and Battle Creek (WOBC ch. 14).

"Delivering Griffins hockey games on broadcast television was a way to support our partners and the fans during the pandemic. The response was so positive that there was no question of broadcasting games again this year and continuing our partnership in serving hockey fans throughout the West Michigan region" said Julie Brinks, vice president and general manager of Nexstar Media, Inc. (WOOD-TV, WOTV, WXSP).

The Voice of the Griffins, Bob Kaser, returns to the booth this season after recovering from heart surgery in February. WOOD TV8 sports anchor Larry Figurski - a veteran of 21 seasons as a Griffins color analyst - and Lou Rabaut will share color commentating duties on the Griffins telecasts, which will be simulcast on WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM.

The slate of games on WXSP kicks off next Friday, Oct. 15 with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank, when the Rockford IceHogs visit Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. The full list of televised games on WXSP can be found below. Click here to see the Griffins' complete 2021-22 schedule.

"We are so appreciative of WXSP's on-going commitment to Griffins Hockey," said Kaser, the team's vice president of community relations and broadcasting. "Stepping up and televising all of our home games last season is all you need to know about their keen recognition of what this team means to West Michigan communities. We are so excited about the prospects of a full season ahead and proud to have WXSP return as our television partner."

For Griffins fans outside of the WXSP viewing area or who prefer to watch games on their mobile device or computer, AHLTV remains the exclusive streaming provider for all 76 games, both home and away, with a full-season subscription priced at $64.99.

Griffins Hockey on WXSP-TV

Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Rockford

Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Chicago

Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Milwaukee

Saturday, Feb. 5 vs. Ontario

Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. Rockford

Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Bakersfield

Saturday, March 5 vs. Iowa

Friday, March 18 vs. Texas

Saturday, April 2 vs. Texas

Friday, April 22 vs. Chicago

*All games will begin at 7 p.m. EST

